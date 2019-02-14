Director Omar Lulu's Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love (Adhar/OAL) starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Noorin Sherif has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Oru Adaar Love is a musical romantic comedy film and a coming-of-age drama, which has been co-written by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan and produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House. The movie has received a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Oru Adaar Love story: The movie follows the life and times of a group of schoolmates who are best friend. As they journey through the most memorable times of their lives, lasting friendships are forged and extraordinary tales of romance blossom.

Performances: Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof have delivered decent performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of the movie. Noorin Shereef, Aneesh Menon, Pradeep Kottayam, Yami Sona, Siyadh Shajahan and others have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the film, say the audience.

Oru Adaar Love review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's reaction:

Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic @itsMe_Rps

#OruAdaarLove #Review Light and breezy romantic flick perfect for youth. Amazing music takes you back to your school days . Cinematography is a plus. Well made entertainer. #HappyValentinesDay