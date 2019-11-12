Over the years, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have emerged as one of the most talked-about power couples of the industry. The couple, who have been married for two decades, have always given us major relationship goals with their strong bond and enviable chemistry.

Kajol's lovey-dovey post

Ajay Devgn recently completed thirty years in the industry and one of the first persons to congratulate him was wife Kajol. "30 yrs & 100 films old. An occasion that definitely calls for a moment. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay and now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard-won Fridays I've seen you go through. All characters lead back to you. Proudly wishing you a very happy 100th film birthday @ajaydevgn," Kajol wrote on Instagram.

Ajay started his career in films with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Madhu in 1991 for which he even won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Ajay has received the prestigious National Award two times – Zakhm in 1998 and The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002.

Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar pour in messages

On the occasion, Ajay also shared the first poster of his upcoming film – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Ajay and said, "Here's looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you've come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji."

Akshay Kumar also congratulated Devgn and wrote on Instagram, "We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago. And I've seen your graph only grow from strength to strength. And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck. Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn (sic)"

Ajay's love for wheels

Ajay Devgn is not just a car lover in films, in real life too he has been a self-confessed car collector. Ajay Devgn recently became a proud owner of Rolls Royce Cullinan. The car was purchased at an insane amount of Rs 6.5 crores. Apart from these two luxurious cars, Devgn also owns a Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90 and a modified Toyota Celica. Cullinan goes from 0-100 kmph in under five seconds and comes with a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 560 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.