One of the key highlights of The Bachchan Diwali bash was the rare sight of Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgn along with son Yug who made the heads turn with their stunning appearances. Nysa looked beautiful in white lehenga choli and yet again the young celebrity kid has grabbed eyeballs on social media for being the splitting image of her mother.

In a photo posted by one of Nysa's fan page on Instagram, the celebrity kid got praised for her stunning looks which she inherited from her gorgeous mother and actress Kajol. She was seen wearing an off shoulder white top and denim skirt and was seen flashing her million dollar smile.

Though Nysa has a huge fan following on social media, the 16-year-old has always been at the receiving end of trolls. From criticising her outfits to calling her the female version of Ajay Devgn, trolls never fail to showcase their sick mentality that they could never go unnoticed.

Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.

Meanwhile, take a look at Nysa's latest picture wherein she looked like a splitting image of her mother Kajol.