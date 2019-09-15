Being a Bollywood star is not an easy job. You are constantly under the public scanner where your every move in life is being watched, praised and criticised. Stardom often comes with a price and there's no escaping it. Celebrities have often expressed their worries about their children being exposed to the media and constant limelight. And Ajay Devgn is no exception. It does bother him when his 9-year-old son Yug and 16-year-old daughter Nysa get talked or written about in the media.

"It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also," Ajay Devgn told IANS. Though the actor wouldn't want his kids to pay the price for his fame, he believes that it's not possible in reality.

Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Ajay had said.