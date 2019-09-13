All of us know Ajay Devgn as a prankster but not many would know that he had been known as ladies' man in the 90s thanks to his captivating personality and intoxicating eyes. And out of all love stories and link-ups, Ajay and Raveena Tandon's rumoured relationship had been the most controversial one.

In the early 90s, Ajay and Raveena, who reportedly hit it off during Dilwale shoot, had locked horns with each other after Ajay reportedly dumped Raveena for his romantic inclination to Karisma Kapoor. After their bitter separation, the two got involved a public war of words which created a lot of noise in the industry.

Raveena was reportedly so heartbroken that she even attempted suicide and Ajay went on to advise Raveena to consult a psychiatrist. The Mohra actress had claimed that they had even exchanged love letters to prove their relationship. However, Ajay had called Raveena's claims as a figment of her imagination and even challenged Raveena to publish those love letters in the media as well.

"Letters? Ha! What letters? Tell that girl that she should go ahead and publish those letters, even I want to read the figment of her imagination! Our families have known each other for years, she used to come over to our place because she's a friend of my sister Neelam. When she started behaving badly, we couldn't throw her out. Could we? I was never close to her. Ask her, if I've ever called her up or talked to her on my own. She's just trying to get publicity by linking her name with mine. Her so-called suicide attempt was also a publicity gimmick," Ajay Devgn had said in a 1994 interview to a leading publication.

On one hand, Raveena was trying to prove they were in a relationship, Ajay, on the other hand, had strictly denied having any romantic inclination towards her.

When Ajay was asked about the reason why Raveena was making such explosive claims against him, he replied, "I don't know. Maybe it's just that I've never been interested in her. I did not fall for her."

As the years went by, both Ajay and Raveena got over their bitter feud and are currently living their life happily with their respective partners.