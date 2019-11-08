Atlee Kumar seems to have become a hot property not just in Tamil Nadu, but outside the state as well. It is because the director is in huge demand as he is getting a lot of offers from Telugu and Hindi film industries. Even as the director is reportedly preparing for his Bollywood debut, there is one more speculation which indicates that the young filmmaker might settle down in B-town for some time.

Rumours are rife that Atlee Kumar is heading for a bigger association with Shah Rukh Khan and not merely for one film. If the reports are to be believed, he has signed a three-film deal with the King Khan's production house Red Chillies. The first movie is likely to take off in December and the rumoured title of the flick is Sanki.

Will Shah Rukh Khan star in all three movies?

As of now, there is no update on whether Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead in all three films, but he will be funding all the flicks. Nonetheless, Atlee Kumar will have to settle down in Bollywood for more time than expected.

Sanki Facing a Trouble?

The first among the three, Sanki, is reportedly facing a title issue. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala has registered the name with the Film Producers Guild of India. In fact, Salman Khan wanted the said name for his hit movie Kick, but the producer preferred on the latter as it looked apt for the content.

Sajid Nadiadwala's story (Sanki) is ready and prepping up for the launch. However, Shah Rukh Khan is yet speak with him over the issue and get NOC (no objection certificate) if at all he wants Sanki as the title of his next film with Atlee.

Meanwhile, Atlee's Bigil, which has Vijay and Nayanthara in the leads, has stuck gold at the box office by minting over Rs 250 crore.