Ajay Devgn and his love for all things automobile can be seen in almost all his films. From performing dangerous stunts on them to romancing the actress on them, Ajay clearly knows how to make the most out of the motors.

A self-confessed car collector, Ajay Devgn has now become a proud owner of Rolls Royce Cullinan. The car was purchased at an insane amount of Rs 6.5 crores.

Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Ambani are reportedly the only two people in the country who owned this prior to Ajay. This year has been particularly interesting and rewarding for Ajay as he had also won an Audi S5 Sportback on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan for the best answer. On being asked by Karan the one superstition that Ajay was guilty of believing, he had said, "I had this superstition that all your films with 'K' work, till we did Kaal."

Apart from these two luxurious cars, Devgn also owns a Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90 and a modified Toyota Celica. Cullinan goes from 0-100 kmph in under five seconds and comes with a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 560 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque.

On the professional front, Ajay is gearing up for Om Raut's upcoming directorial Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha.

The biggest project lined up for the actor is Rajamouli's RRR. Apart from Ajay, the film has an impressive star cast of NT Rama Rao, Jr Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.