Ajay Devgn seems to have become a favourite actor for South Indian filmmaker for the negative roles. The actor was first approached for Shankar's Indian and then for SS Rajamouli's RRR. Now, the latest buzz is that the Bollywood star is approached for Ajith Kumar's Tamil movie to be produced by Boney Kapoor.

Rumours are rife that the makers of the movie, presently referred to as Thala 60, have offered the role of antagonist to Ajay Devgn. The talks are on and nothing is confirmed yet this stage. Considering that he is doing the villain's role in RRR, it has to be seen whether he accepts or rejects the Tamil film.

It has to be noted that Ajay Devgn had rejected Indian 2 after showing interest to act in the Kamal Haasan-starrer. As per the reports, he could not allot dates for the Shankar's film as he had given dates for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

In the recent years, many leading names from Bollywood have played the antagonists' characters in South Indian movies. Notably, Neil Nitin Mukesh in Vijay's Kaththi and Vivek Oberoi in Ajith Kumar's Vivegam.

Coming back to Thala 60, the shooting for the movie will commence in September. It is an action thriller in which Ajith will be seen in the character of a racer.

The movie reunites director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was released earlier this month. The recently-released film have become a profitable venture for the producer and distributors.