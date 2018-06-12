In a shocking incident on Monday night, a woman and her daughter were brutally assaulted by six men with hockey sticks. The incident took place in Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow when the two women were returning home.

As per eyewitnesses, the men were waiting for the duo on motorcycles. The women were brutally beaten with hockey sticks and the miscreants later ran away after being spotted by passersby.

The mother and daughter, severely injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital. In an interview with ANI, the mother said, "We have disputes with three people who have also lodged a false case of theft against me in the past. I am sure this attack has been done by one of them."

She added that three of the attackers seemed familiar while she did not recognise the other three men.

Lucknow police have opened an investigation and are working on nabbing the culprits. As per Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, the woman has named a few people in her statement.

This incident is one of the many shocking crimes against women in prominent cities this year, causing alarm throughout the nation. In May, three women were attacked by a mob in Bengaluru over fears of them being child-lifters. Just recently, in another shocking incident of mob violence, two young men were brutally beaten to death by angry villagers in the Kabri Anglong district of Assam.

[With inputs from ANI]