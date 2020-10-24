If there is a knock on your door, you may be expecting Bengaluru Traffic cops. Yes, Bengaluru Traffic Police are coming to your doorstep to collect the penalty from all those who are repeatedly flouted traffic rules.

And this time the Traffic Police will not take no for an answer as they will also be present in parking lots, traffic junctions to collect fine from motorists.

According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, at least Rs 150 crore fine is pending in challans so far. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), Ravikanthe Gowda has initiated this drive and the cops have cleared 11,488 pending cases & collected Rs. 49,94,600.

On Thursday, they have cleared 7,978 pending cases & collected Rs. 34,82,400 as fines.My appeal to all let us stop violating traffic rules.

