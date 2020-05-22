Master Chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna is organizing world's largest Eid feast today and will distribute dry ration, spices, seviyan, sugar, drinks, vegetables, fruits, utensils etc to more than 200,000 people.

Vikas Khanna, who is based in New York City, is an Indian Michelin star chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian. He is one of the judges of Star Plus series Master Chef India. He is doing all possible efforts to serve the people of this country during these hard times of the lockdown. He is winning appreciation from the across the country for his wonderful initiatives.

World's Largest Eid feast

The Master Chef took to his Twitter account to announce his new initiative and ask for blessings for it. He tweeted, "Need Your Blessings... Tomorrow we are organizing "World's Largest EID FEAST" #EID2020 More than 200,000 people will be distributed Dry Ration, Spices, Seviyan, Sugar, Drinks, Vegetables, Fruits, Utensils etc. Let's show the World our power of Solidarity. #FeedIndia."

Soon after he tweeted, several popular brands of essentials came forward to extend their support to Vikas Khanna, who tweeted, "I'm humbled by so many people/organisations coming forward to celebrate "Worlds Largest EID Feast" Thankful to one of my favourite brands @BergnerIndia to generously distribute utensils during EID. Loveeee you #UmeshGupta #RakeshMehta #FeedIndia #PowerOfSolidarity."

Vikas Khanna added, "Thankful to my favorite Chai brand @GranulesB for helping us with thousands of chai, coffee and turmeric latte packs for our "Worlds Largest EID Feast" tomorrow. Thank you Nitin Ashar ji for your generosity to #FeedIndia. #EID2020."

Besides, Vikas Khanna is also supporting the victims of Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. He tweeted today, "URGENT- Kolkata I am securing Ration for West Bengal right now. Need to connect with some on-ground NGO who is doing cooked meals for people affected by Cyclone Amphan. By later today, I will have the details. info@vkhanna.com Please subject it - West Bengal @ssghosal

Vikas Khanna added, "With our best efforts for weeks & supplies coming from across states, logistics is posing the biggest challenge. As a result, some supplies haven't reached on time, but we will move ahead with the distribution today. These are not regular times and hope that we are able to do more time and again. Thank you for the blessings #HajiAliDargah and @Mahimtrust #TogerherinSolidarity #EidFeast2020."

