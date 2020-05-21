With the holy month of Ramadan coming to its end, Muslims across the globe are asked to minimise their celebrations for Eid-ul-Fitr during the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidelines for minimal Eid celebrations

Observed by the Muslims worldwide, Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar. This year, the holy month began from April 24 and ends with the grand celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking Fast" which is expected to fall on May 23 or 24 with respect to the sighting of the moon.

As a measure of precaution, the police force has ensured all mosques and other pilgrimage centers in the country remain closed during the lockdown although, during the month, the devotees usually spent their time in mosques engaged in reading the Quran, doing special prayers, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

In its new set of guidelines issued by Imarat-e-Shariah Karnataka, the advisory urged people to maintain all precautionary health measure during the Eid celebrations while keeping it simple. The organisation's six guidelines regarding this year's celebrations is issued by Ameer-e-Shariath, Sageer Ahmed Rashadi.

Check out the six guidelines issued for a safe celebration of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr: