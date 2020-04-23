The holy month of Ramadan has arrived!

Observed by the Muslims across the globe, Ramadan is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar. This year, the holy month begins from April 24 and lasts for four weeks.

The date is yet to be confirmed by the mosque and its authorities depending on the sighting of the new moon. During this time, Muslims worldwide observe fast from dawn to dusk.

The holy month of fasting

In the Iftar meal in the evening, they break their fast, together with their friends and family members.

According to their belief, the holy book of the Quran was revealed to the prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. Fasting during this holiest month is one of the five pillars of Islam. Refraining from food and water throughout the day, they believe in getting closer to Allah as one understands the pain and suffering of other people through the act.

They also abstain from smoking, and all sorts of immoral activities as the fast teaches them the qualities of discipline, sacrifice, mindfulness, reflection, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The holy month ends with the grand celebrations of Eid al-Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking Fast." This year, the festival is expected to fall on May 23 or 24 with respect to the sighting of the moon.

The Iftar nights, as well as the Eid al-Fitr celebration, is profoundly marked by the lavish feast with savouring drinks and delicacies.

During the month, devotees usually spend their time in mosques, engaged in reading the Quran, doing special prayers, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Ramadan amid lockdown

But with the soaring cases of coronavirus patients across the globe, all international organizations have requested the followers to abstain from all sorts of public gatherings and movements outside their houses, even to mosques. As a measure of precaution, the police force has ensured mosques and other pilgrimage centers be closed during the lockdown.

To help prevent the spread of the contagion amid this holy month while celebrating the feast of Ramadan, check out these five easy ways: