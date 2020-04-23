Let's be honest! We all are getting restless amid the lockdown. Most of the people feel like going out and inhale the fresh air. With the weather turning out to be so breezy and romantic these days, it's hard for anyone to control themself and stay inside the house. Bollywood celebrities are also locked up in their houses and have been sharing a glimpse of their private lives, while they wait to go back to their regular routine.

Kiara Advani who has been soaking the success of her back to back hits Kabir Singh and Good Newwz is also quarantined in her Mumbai house. It's going to be month ever since the lockdown was announced in India and looks like, Kiara can't take it anymore as she just declared that she is going out.

'Mummy, I'm fed up of waiting because I feel like going'

Yes, you heard it right. Through a video shared by her, she just declared that she is fed up of waiting and is going out. But wait till you reach any assumptions. Actually the video she has shared is from her childhood.

Embracing the essence of throwback Thursday, Kiara just shared a video from her childhood in which she can be seen saying, "Mummy, I'm fed up of waiting because I feel like going."

Though in the video she can be seen saying that she's going out, her post clearly stated that 'no-one' should go out amid the lockdown and adhere by the rules.

Lately, Kiara has been sharing adorable clips from her childhood and entertaining the fans. Kiara can be seen doing 'Bharatnatyam' in a Ballerina dress in one of her cute videos.

Check out these cute videos by Kiara:

Kiara Advani was last seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. Her portrayal of Preeti in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor was also adored by the audience.