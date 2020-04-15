Ramadan 2020 is only a few days away as the Muslims around the world will observe the holiest month in the Islamic calendar later this month. In India, Ramadan is expected to commence on April 25, which is subject to the sighting of the moon the previous night. In view of the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, Imarat-e-Shariah of Karnataka has issued a set of important guidelines for all the Muslims in the state to follow during Ramadan.

These are challenging times and every measure must be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus any further. Due to the rising cases in India, which recently breached the 10,000 mark, the lockdown was extended till May 3 with certain relaxations planned for some areas that are not COVID-19 hotspots. Besides the government's strict guidelines on the lockdown, the Karnataka Imarat-e-Shariah, a body of Muslim jurists, has a set of special instructions on Ramadan fasting and prayers like Taraweeh among other things.

Instructions for Ramadan fasting, prayers & more

In view of the lockdown, here are some important instructions for Muslims to practice during Ramadan.