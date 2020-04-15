The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a detailed list of directives for the coronavirus management. This came a day after the lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3.
Under the new lockdown rules, some conditional relief may be seen in areas that are not hotspots for the Covid-19 pandemic from April 20.
Key takeaways from the National Directives:
- Wearing of face covers compulsory in public places across India in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
- Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services to remain suspended till May 3.
- Spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine.
- Everyone in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars to remain closed till May 3.
- Workplaces shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff, to ensure social distancing.
- All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3.
- Government and private employers have been asked to encourage employees to download the contact tracing app Aarogya Setu.
- From April 20 activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural, farming, procurement of agri products, 'mandis'.
- Shops of farm machinery, its spare parts, supply chain, repairs, 'Custom Hiring Centres' related to machinery to remain open from Apr 20.
- Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure to remain open from Apr 20
- Highway 'dhabas', truck repairing shops, call centres for govt activities to remain open from April 20.
- Grocery stores, fruit, vegetables shops or carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shops to remain open during lockdown.
- Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters to be allowed from April 20.
- Exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones.
- The guidelines say select industrial and commercial activities will be allowed after April 20 in those areas which are not designated as containment zones.
- The guidelines also stipulate the norms to be followed by industrial and commercial establishment, including sanitisation of the premises with human-friendly disinfectant and social distancing.
- It says the activities would continue to be allowed till the zone or districts do not slip back to containment zone.