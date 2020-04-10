Coronavirus pandemic has changed most plans, be it religious gatherings or other events. While the world is still trying to cope with the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Muslim community in India will be welcoming the most auspicious month of the year - the Ramadan.

In the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk, engage in various religious practices in addition to the regular prayers. This is also the month when there is a huge spike in people from across the world traveling to Makkah to perform Umrah. But the Saudi government has stopped issuing Umrah visas due to the coronavirus, which means the holiest Islamic site in the world will be unusually vacant on the holiest month of Islam.

In India, given the current situation around coronavirus, Ramadan won't be the same. During the holy month of fasting, most cities are decked up with food stalls and there's a festive mood throughout the month. Since social distancing is strongly advised to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, any place gathering crowds won't be approved.

Ramadan 2020 timetable for India

Ramadan will commence in India this month, but the exact date will be revealed only with the sighting of the crescent. But the Ramadan 2020 time-table is being widely circulated in WhatsApp groups, which suggests the first fast of Ramadan in India will be on April 25. For this to be true, the crescent moon must be sighted on April 24.

According to astronomical experts in Saudi Arabia, the new moon of Ramadan 2020 will be sighted on April 23 and the first fast will be observed on April 24. Going by these calculations, the India date for Ramadan 2020 would be accurate.

In the timetable, the timings for breaking the fast are also mentioned, which go as late as 6:41 p.m. IST. The time to stop eating in the wee hours is around 4:30 a.m. with a few minutes difference depending on the days.

Eid al-Fitr 2020 date in India

Each year, Ramadan ends with the sighting of the new moon, which confirms Eid al-Fitr - a day of celebrations for Muslims after they've observed fasts and indulged in all pious actives throughout Ramadan. If the timetable is right, Eid al-Fitr will fall on May 25. But if the moon is sighted sooner then Muslims get only 29 fasts and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 24.