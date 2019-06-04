The holy month of Ramadan is in its final few days this year before Muslims around the world wait for another long year to observe a month-long fasting. On Monday evening, UAE and many other countries declared Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4. But some countries will celebrate Eid the next day due to moon sighting in respective locations.

India is one of the few countries that will observe Eid al-Fitr a day after Saudi Arabia and other countries in the west mark the end of Ramadan. Traditionally, Eid in India is celebrated a day after it Saudi Arabia, which means Eid al-Fitr 2019 will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, June 5.

Traditions could change when a practical equation comes into play. Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. Like Ramadan begins with the sighting of the new moon, Eid al-Fitr will also be confirmed only when the crescent is sighted in India. Even though the moon was sighted in Saudi, UAE and many other countries, it is not necessary that the crescent will be seen in India on Tuesday evening to declare Eid on Wednesday, June 5.

There is an offset chance that Eid could fall on Thursday, June 6, in India if the moon isn't sighted on Tuesday and the Hilal Committee declares Eid to be celebrated on Wednesday. Even though it is highly unlikely, it is still a possibility, which is why we recommend Muslims in India to wait for the Islamic committee to confirm the same or try looking for the moon in the evening.

As per astronomical predictions, the crescent will be sighted in India on Tuesday evening, which would mean Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday. Unlike many Muslim countries, which declare multiple days official holidays on the occasion of Eid, Indians get one-day official holiday on Wednesday. You can expect government offices and banks to be closed on this day.