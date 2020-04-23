Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims around the world observe fasts and abstain from any wrongdoings to attain salvation. Every year, there's confusion on the dates when Ramadan ends and Eid al-Fitr is celebrated, but this year confusion has started early.

The Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries will observe the first fast of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday, April 24. Going by that, India and other neighbouring countries would traditionally start fasting the next day onwards. However, any decision is subject to the sighting of the moon and two Indian states have announced that the crescent has been sighted in Southern India.

Karnataka, Kerala confirm Ramadan

According to ANI, Ramadan is to be observed in Kerala and Karnataka after the moon was sighted in Kappad in Kozhikode and Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday evening. Since Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycles, sighting of the moon confirms that Ramadan will begin in these two states, and in India by extension, on Friday, April 24.