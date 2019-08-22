Although Shilpa Shetty had been away from the big screen since over a decade now, she always had her hands full with interesting projects. From her fitness ventures, her cooking videos to judging reality shows, the gorgeous lady continues to be in news.

And while she is currently busy with her comeback movie Nikamma, the shooting of which is going on, the latest buzz is that the Dhadkan actress has bagged a big deal. Shilpa has been finalised to be part of MasterChef India 6, SpotboyE reported.

Apparently, Shilpa has been paid a whopping amount to be the face of the cooking reality show. Given the format of MasterChef India, other popular chefs will be sharing the screen space with her and judge the contestants based on their cooking skills.

MasterChef India has been quite a success since its inception. The first season in 2010 was judged by Akshay Kumar along with chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra. The second season had Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra while the third season had Sanjeev Kapoor along with Vikas Khanna and Kunal Kapur. In season 4, Vikas Khanna and Sanjeev Kapoor were joined by Ranveer Brar and the fifth season was judged by Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur and Zorawar Kalra in 2016.

It has been three years since new season has been launched. If the report of Shilpa joining the sixth season turns out to be true, then it would be worth the wait for millions of fans of the popular show.

Coming to Shilpa, she is one actress who inspires millions with not just with her acting skills but her fitness routines as well. Her Instagram account also boosts of over 12 million followers and it showcases her workout videos, glamourous lifestyle, fun-filled extravagant family vacations and not to forget her Sunday binge that her followers eagerly wait for every Sunday.

About her new movie Nikamma, it is being helmed by Sabbir Khan and also stars newcomer Abhimanyu Dassani and popular face of Youtube, Shirley Setia. Shilpa plays the role of Avni in the film. She last appeared in Apne in 2007.