Shilpa Shetty recently had a oops moment or shall we say her 'Marilyn Monroe' moment when she was posing on a cruise ship during her London holiday trip.

In a video shared by Shilpa on her Instagram, the Baazigar actress can be seen embracing the cool sea breeze while wearing a thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline. And as she raised her hands to get feel the breeze, her dress slid up from her thigh with the wind. She quickly grabbed her outfit and had a good laugh over it. She called it as her 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise.

Shilpa Shetty will soon be making her comeback in Bollywood and according to the latest reports, the 44-year-old actress will be seen in Ramesh Taurani's upcoming film which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

A few days ago, it was also reported that Shilpa will be doing a special appearance in Dostana 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Meanwhile, take a look at Shilpa Shetty's viral video here.