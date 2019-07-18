Shilpa Shetty may had been away from film but she is all ready to make a stunning comeback in Bollywood. The actress had taken the industry by storm with her sensuous dance number Shut Up and Bounce in Dostana and it looks like she is all set to recreate the magic in Dostana 2, the sequel to 2008 hit film Dostana which featured Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham in lead roles.

According to reports that have been doing the rounds of the industry, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in a special appearance in Dostana 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The cryptic annoucement of the film had suggested that "A Suitable Boy" will also join the cast and going by the reference, it looks like Karan Johar may star in the film.

And if things fall in right place for Shilpa, it would be interesting to see the latter showing off her dance moves flaunting her toned body on the screen once again. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers of Dostana 2.

A few days ago, Shilpa had revealed that she was preparing for her much-awaited comeback in movies and had been discussing the same with her husband Raj Kundra who had been very supportive of her decision.