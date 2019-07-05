Love is in the air for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The happily married couple, who had been painting London red with their romance, were seen sharing a smooch at the Hampton Court Palace. And their loving chemistry will surely make you miss your partner like crazy.

Sharing a boomerang video on Instagram, Shilpa and Raj were seen holding each other's hands and leaned towards to seal their lips with a kiss in the backdrop of a picturesque view of the royal palace. While Shilpa was wearing a yellow top and a pair of jeans and white casual shoes, Raj opted for a casual shirt and jeans sporting his raw bearded look.

There's no doubt that the couple had immense fun during their visit to the royal palace and also shared a few glimpses of it on their respective Instagram stories.

During their dating days, Shilpa Shetty had recently revealed that Raj Kundra had once given an ultimatum to either marry him or quit the relationship. That time, Shilpa had to make a choice between doing the film called The Man with Sunny Deol or marry Raj. And she chose to marry Raj and left the film. The film eventually got shelved some time later.

The 44-year-old actress is currently preparing to a make a comeback in films and her husband Raj Kundra is very supportive of her decision. She recently revealed that the two have long chats about how things will happen.