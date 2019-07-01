Words often fall short when you try to praise Shilpa Shetty for her toned body, flawless skin and never ending hotness. The ageless beauty is fit as a fiddle at 44 and unarguably looks hotter than ever before. She recently did a hot photoshoot for a magazine and has been melting her fans with her fit and toned figure.

From donning skimpy bikinis to flaunting her washboard abs, Shilpa, who is a mother to her 7-year-old son Viaan, aced her look to perfection. Sharing the insight of her hot photoshoot, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, "I literally felt like a complete 'sizzler' during the entire shoot (The weather was THAT hot!) But, worth all the melting in the heat. Loved the pictures. Sharing a few for you here."

~

Not many would know how Shilpa shedded her pregnancy weight and people often find hard to believe that Shilpa had ever been an overweight. She had lost almost 21 kgs in just 3 and a half months naturally by following a strict diet and undergoing different types of workouts such asfunctional, animal flow and conditioning.

In 2016, Shilpa had shared a throwback picture on Instagram sporting a chubby look which she had juxtaposed with a recent one. She had written, "For all those who don't believe I was ever overweight( by 32 kgs)Chanced upon this photosize 16 to size 8, B4 & After. Want to flaunt this (not so complimentary)picture proudly.Only to prove, If i could do it so can u."

Shilpa is all ready to make a comeback in films and had been having discussions with her husband Raj Kundra about how to go with it.