Let's take a look at the top actresses in the 90s and their massive transformation over the years.

Urmila Matondkar: Urmila Matondkar made her debut with Narsimha and won everyone's hearts with her beauty and charm.

Manisha Koirala: Manisha's debut role in Saudagar would always be remembered as one of her best roles.

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor became an instant sensation with her debut film - Prem Qaidi

Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon's spunk in her debut film Patthar Ke Phool won her many applauses.

Kajol: Kajol emerged as one of the most promising stars with her debut film Bekhudi.

Shilpa Shetty: Even with a short role in Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty made her presence felt.

Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji made a rather bold debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat

Aishwarya Rai: Aishwarya Rai made a place in our hearts through her debut film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya.

Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta made the entire country go weak in their knees with her fabulous performance in her debut film - Dil Se.

Sushmita Sen: Sushmita Sen opted for a rather unconventional debut with Dastak but established her acting capabilities.

Other actresses like Madhoo, Ayesha Jhulka, Divya Bharti, Sonali Bendre, Mamta Kulkarni, Mahima Chaudhary, Twinkle Khanna and Tabu proved that there was no dearth of beauty and talent in Bollywood, back in the 90s.