Not many would know how Shilpa Shetty shedded her pregnancy weight. She had lost almost 21 kgs in just three-and-a-half months naturally by following a strict diet and undergoing different types of workouts such asfunctional, animal flow and conditioning. The ageless beauty is fit as a fiddle at 44 and unarguably looks hotter than ever before. She is known for her love for fitness and she never gets tired when it comes to encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape. But Shilpa is strictly against those who offer a tempting way of losing weight.

Shilpa was recently approached by an ayurvedic company which wanted her to endorse their slimming pills. They had even offered her a deal worth Rs 10 crore but Shilpa turned it down as she doesn't believe in it.

"I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. Lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term," Shilpa Shetty was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

In 2016, Shilpa had shared a throwback picture on Instagram sporting a chubby look which she had juxtaposed with a recent one. She had written, "For all those who don't believe I was ever overweight (by 32 kgs) Chanced upon this photosize 16 to size 8, B4 & After. Want to flaunt this (not so complimentary) picture proudly. Only to prove, If i could do it so can u."

On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.