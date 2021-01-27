The year 2020 was difficult on all of us – physically, mentally and economically. The pandemic followed by the lockdown took a toll on almost every one of us. And our television and Bollywood celebs were no exception.

Several television personalities opened up about going through a financial crisis and being at the verge of going broke during the lockdown. Let's take a look at them:

Vikas Gupta: Producer, creative director and host, Vikas Gupta had a difficult time in the lockdown. The former Bigg Boss contestant entered the house this season too. And Gupta has had no qualms in accepting that it was money that made him enter the show again.

Vikas revealed that he had to enter the house as "seniors" along with Gauahar Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan. But, the makers dropped him at the last minute. This had irked Gupta who decided to never set foot into the house again. But, because he was in dire need of money, he said yes to join the show as a challenger.

Vikas told a website, "Money never drives me, but right now, I am in need. Last two years have been difficult. I need the money... I'm very blatant about it. Things have not been right and people haven't been good to us. So we have to go ahead and do the right thing. I always believe the journey is more important than the destination. Till the time destination is your need, and yes, money is my destination...I'm going to go all out to get 50 lakh. I need that money badly."

Eijaz Khan: Eijaz Khan, who recently left the house, was hailed as a winner of the show on social media. The house seems incomplete without the man who stayed inside the house with integrity and sportsmanship. After coming out of the house, Eijaz has revealed that he decided to take up Bigg Boss 14 owing to financial struggles. He also said that he believed doing Bigg Boss would also help resurrect his career and thus he did it.

Aditya Narayan: Aditya Narayan shocked everyone when reports of him going broke went online. A report by Bollywood Bubble had quoted Aditya saying, "Like I've Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don't start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It's really tough. At the end of the day, you've to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect."

However, he later said that the reports were exaggerated and not entirely true. Not only did he tie-the-knot soon after but also bought a new home worth Rs 10.5 crore.

Ronit Roy: Ronit Roy was not spared from the havoc that the pandemic has been. The actor had revealed that he was taking care of his team and their families who are dependent on him. In an Instagram video, Ronit had revealed that he had had no work since January and the small business he had was shut after the lockdown. He added that he had to sell things to provide for the families who were dependent on him and was going through a tough financial period.

Shardul Pandit: Shardul Pandit might have had a short stay inside the Bigg Boss house but he won many hearts. The actor had revealed about his financial struggles inside the house. Shardul had said that owing to his mental health and being out-of-work he had to go back to his hometown. He further said that the lockdown put even more burden on his financial struggles. Shardul was hoping to come back into the limelight with Bigg Boss and, of course, to make some money.