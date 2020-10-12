Bigg Boss 14 is touted to be one of the controversial reality shows ever. With every season comes new revelations, a new drama that unfolds but all said and done. Bigg Boss is loved by fans and their ardent worship the show. The current season 14 began last week, and since then the show is churning out humungous grapevine and gossip material that is enough for the masses to stay hooked on to the show.

Eijaz Khan opens his heart out at 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

BB14 contestants Eijaz Khan at the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show confessed ton the show that he faced rape charges years ago. The host Salman Khan and co-contestant Sidharth Shukla discussed the issue with him over the weekend.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Eijaz Khan spoke about the 'bohot bada and' in his life, and opened up about the mistakes that he made in his relationship, which he tried to sort out but could not. And that is what makes him the person that he is today.

Eijaz opens up about his ex-girlfriend.

Eijaz Khan disclosed the problems he faced with his ex-girlfriend after he refused to marry her despite the two being in a live-in relationship. He confined in Shukla saying, 'Hum English film dekh ke pale bade hai, humko nahi malum ki technical kya hota hai'.

Rape accusations (video)

In the video clip shared by host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Eijaz told Sidharth.

I used to help women and protect them when needed. And that one incident wrecked my life. I promised to marry my girlfriend but didn't, and she made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail.

After playing the clip, Salman also told Eijaz:

Aap galat jaoge to great dikhoge, but agar Sahi ho to say ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will come across as inappropriate, but if you play well, you will be respected)." Eijaz then told Salman, "I know I am right, but I am awkward and often cross-check. I am extra conscious." Salman responded, saying, "Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you."

Eijaz Khan is a very successful actor, a sorted person and most importantly, very diligent. However, on the personal front, his life has been a roller coaster ride surrounded by controversies.

From cheating on his girlfriends to being accused of rape and gong to jail, the actor has dealt a lot emotionally and mentally at a very young age.

Here is everything that you need to know about Eijaz's childhood to date.

Eijaz's tormenting background

Eijaz Khan's parents separated when he was just three and lived with his brother and father in Mumbai while his mother and sister lived in Hyderabad. He was not even told about his mother's death for quite some time and did not even know that he had a sister until then. Speaking on the same, he said in an interview:

We recognised each other, and that was the start of a strong relationship. The good thing that happened in my life was that I got my sister married, and now we share a close bond." His sister was 13 when he got to know of her existence.

Eijaz's girlfriends who walked away

Eijaz was touted to be the heartthrob of telly town. His suaveness, machoism and romantic portrayal on-screen wowed fans and actress. His personal life was in full swing. He dated three TV actors; unfortunately, none of them worked out.

Let's take a look at his love affairs.

Anita Hassanandani

The gorgeous actress, now happily married to Rohit Reddy and is soon to embrace parenthood, was Eijaz's girlfriend. However, their relationship went kaput when he cheated on her. Eijaz confessed about the breakup on a chat show"JuzzBaat" hosted by his close friend, actor Rajeev Khandelwal.

Eijaz with teary eyes said:

The only time jab Maine Kisi pe cheat Kiya. Galti hui jo mere puri Zindagi ka nichod nikal Diya. (The only time when I cheated on someone. It was a mistake which churned up my whole life).

Natalie Di Luccio

Italian-Canadian singer, Natalie Di Luccio and Eijaz were the talks of the town, by then social media PDA was a thing, and his profile picture was full of mushy pictures of Natalie. On parting ways with her, Eijaz who was at that time working on "Laut Aao Trisha", shared in an interview that "We were two amazing people at different phases in our lives. The root cause of our relationship falling apart was my psyche. It started going downhill during 'Laut Aao Trisha'.

In an interview Eijaz said:

I played a dark character, who turns bitter after losing his wife and daughter. Somewhere, the lines blurred between real and reel and our relationship suffered. I had to undergo therapy for depression, and it made me realise that I was superimposing my childhood memories to play the part. I also realised that all my issues are deeply rooted in my childhood. I had unresolved issues with my parents after they parted ways. My aunts took turns to look after me. I never had a strong bond with my parents. I was always looking for someone to hold on to, some anchor.

Actress Nidhi Kashyap

Eijaz's third girlfriend, Nidhi Kashyap who was an aspiring actress He had earlier opened up about it on a chat show hosted by his close friend, actor Rajeev Khandelwal. Speaking on the chat show JuzzBatt, Eijaz had said in 2018:

Yes, we had an ugly tiff which got out of hand. But things have been sorted out now, and everything is normal between us.

However, giving some more explanation on the same, Eijaz shared that he was in a live-in relationship with her, but when things were not working out for him. He tried to make her understand why they should part ways, she went to file a police complaint and accused him of rape, and also took her pet dog away from him.

He said: "I started telling her that it was not meant to be. But she got carried away and tried to file a police complaint against me because of which I could not attend Tanu Weds Manu promotions. I had to leave Mumbai for a couple of days because of that."

Eijaz's actor girlfriend had filed a case of physical abuse against him in 2011. A Mumbai Mirror report said that the complaint mentioned Eijaz's abusive behaviour and claimed that he would often get angry and beat her up.

However, she later withdrew the complaint.