Ever since the new season of Big Boss 14 has commenced each day, a new chapter unravels; a new controversy crops up. Needless to say, the contestants in Bigg Boss 14 are making waves inside the house. With some good traction and TRP's comes a little bit of criticism. Most of our designers seek inspiration from Hollywood actors. This is what exactly happened at the premiere night of Bigg Boss 14.

Needless to say, every contestant raised the bar with their outfit and carried it well. Still, one particular actress Nikki Tamboli faced the ire of famous Indian designer for copying an outfit of model Kendall Jenner.

Read on to know what happened.

Fashion police Diet Sabya calls out Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli for wearing a similar dress seen on Kendall Jenner.

Fashion police and watchdog on Instagram Diet Sabya called out contestant Nikki Tamboli for wearing a similar dress seen on Kendall Jenner. Diet Sabya, who usually tags copycat designs/concepts, took to their handle and shared, "LMAO. Are y'all ready for #biggboss14 content? Kendall Jenner in Redemption vs Nikki Tamboli in Ken Ferns".

Ken Ferns design Nikki's outfit.

Nikki's magenta version of Kendall's original black LBD is designed by Ken Ferns who took to his social media handle to share how Nikki was over the moon when she saw her dress and kept on saying, "I LOVE IT, YOU HAVE MADE ME SO HAPPY & FURTHER CONFIDENT, BIGG BIGG THANK YOU " (sic).

The designer went on to share, "It's always known that an outfit can literally bring you happiness, she just kept proving that. And just so you know, I did not even have a centimetre of alteration, and it fit her like a glove, I also customised her shoes to match the outfit, perks of being able to craft out anything."

Kendall wore the dress at Vanity fair oscar after party!

Kendall had worn the original dress by Italian prêt-à-porter fashion brand Redemption at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. The model paired the dress with its low-cut neckline and big, ruffled sleeves with dangling emerald earrings. She completed her look with a sleek, straight bob, subtle make-up and black stilettos.

Nikki apes Kendall

Nikki copied Kendall's and styled her hair like Kendall and also wore golden studs in her ears for accessories. While Kendall's dress had a plunging neckline, Nikki's version had a faux neckline. Another difference was that Kendall's version had sheer panelling on the side and was much shorter, while Nikki's was solid all around and a little longer.

Who is Diet Sabya? A fashion designer or an Instagram page?

Diet Sabya is an Instagram account who calls out Bollywood and television celebrities when they promote blatant copies of unique original designs. The account does not even spare the designers who make these priceless dresses for high profile Bollywood celebs. Even designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee were connected with this Instagram account, although Mukherjee blatantly refused to any connections with the account.

Netizens slam Nikki for plagiarizing Kendall's Redemption outfit. Check out the comments below.