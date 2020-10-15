The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has put many livelihoods under the bus. While many middle and the lower class people have been put under a hand-to-mouth situation, the privileged class has not been spared either. We have seen several celebrities asking for financial help and many resorting to low paying jobs to survive.

Amid all this, legendary singer Udit Narayan's son has also made a startling revelation. Aditya Narayan has revealed that he only has 18 k left in his account. And if he doesn't get further work in this month, he will have to sell his bike to survive. Not just that, the 'Tattad Tattad' singer has also revealed that he had to take out all his savings and break his fixed deposits to survive during all these months of no work.

"If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I've literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn't be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you're like some billionaire. So there is no choice," Aditya told Bollywoodbubble.

Has Rs 18K in account

He further added, "Like I've Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don't start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It's really tough. At the end of the day, you've to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect."

Aditya had recently opened up about deciding to settle down with his girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal. The duo worked together in Shaapit and ever since have been in love. Narayan had also revealed that though there have been ups and downs in their relationship, marriage is something that was always just a formality for them. With the blessings of their parents, the duo has decided to settle down before the year end.