A lot was said and written about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding. The two were supposed to tie the knot on February 14. But Udit Narayan took no time to reveal that Neha and Aditya's wedding drama was nothing but a publicity stunt to boost the TRP of Indian Idol 11. The veteran singer, however, had also expressed his wish to see Neha becoming the bahu of the Narayan family. And yet again, Udit Narayan has revealed that he used to tease Aditya asking him to get married to Neha.

"You won't believe I keep teasing Aditya with Neha and I have told him to marry her. But, he ignores me and says he wants to focus on his career. Neha is a top singer in today's time and is doing really well for herself," Udit Narayan told Telly Chakkar during his recent interaction.

A few days ago, Neha Kakkar had revealed that Aditya was going to marry his long-time girlfriend and not her. "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness," she was quoted as saying by ETimes in an interview.

Aditya Narayan too had admitted to International Business Times in an exclusive interview that his wedding with Neha on Indian Idol was just for the sake of TRP adding that the makers had advised him to follow the pattern. "See....whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun. If people take it seriously and starting writing about it saying that we are getting married in real life too, I don't know what to say," he had said.

On the other hand, the entire wedding drama between Neha and Aditya on Indian Idol 11 didn't go down well with their fans who have been eagerly waiting for them to get married. It hurt the sentiments of people who thought that Neha and Aditya are getting married in real and slammed the show for playing with their emotions.