Keeping aside all the big-screen celebrity couples, Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar have been the hottest buzz in the TV industry ever since the two came to know each other on the sets of Indian Idol.

Ever since their parents made their wedding announcement on the show's stage, fans went crazy and are now eagerly waiting for the big day that shall be this 14th of February, Valentine's Day.

But much to the displeasure of many, the couple might not be tying the knot this soon and Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan made a revelation that despite the fact that Neha is a "wonderful girl", he suspects all these are just rumours for the show's TRP.

"Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," he was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Udit suspects it's for TRP

It seems almost impossible in our Indian society for children to get married without their parents knowing anything about it. Udit too expressed that if it had been the case, his son would have told him surely.

"I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor," Udit said.

Meanwhile, he didn't admit that Neha is an amazing girl and he would love to have as her as "bahu", adding that, "I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu."

While Udit has refuted all these rumours, recently Neha's brother Tony Kakkar added fuel to the fire when he announced on social media that her wedding is to happen on February 14. In the video, Tony says that this will be his sister's last single song before marrying Aditya.

How Neha-Aditya's marriage rumours started

For the unversed, although the Indian Idol 11 host Aditya has always been flirting with judge Neha, things took a serious turn after father Udit Narayan's arrival on the show and expressing his willingness to see Neha as his daughter-in-law.

Besides senior Narayan's desire to bring Neha into his family, the Kakkar family also gave their approval to the union on the same stage.

Soon after, Aditya announced that he would be getting married to Neha on Valentine's Day, the channel had come up with a wedding card that reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'. Since then, fans have been anticipating to see Neha and Aditya tying the knot for real.

Not just that, the recent episode of the singing reality show saw bride-to-be Neha receiving a special gift - a red shagun ka dupatta - from singer Kumar Sanu. Sanu presented her with a special gift on behalf of the Narayan family.