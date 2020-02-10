It's just been eight years since Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year' but seems to us like he has been in the business for years now.

The actor's choice of films and the hard work he puts into each and every role is evident on screen. While today people remember him as a star kid launched by filmmaker Karan Johar, the scenario would have been twisted had his father David Dhawan not intervened.

Confused right? Well, in a shocking revelation, Varun had disclosed that prior to being cast in 'Student of the Year', he was on his own trying to get into the business and even auditioned for the 2010 film 'Dhobi Ghat' which starred Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Varun auditioned for two films before his debut

"It's true, I auditioned for 'Dhobi Ghat' and 'Life of Pi' also and my dad didn't know I am auditioning. Aamir sir then saw my audition and he called my dad. I think I didn't get rejected, my dad made sure I get rejected because he told them he's not ready. 'Mat lo usko nahi ata hai kuchh abhi'," the 32-year-old revealed in an interview.

Now, that might seem like a misfortune on Varun's part but cut to 2012, he bagged a massive Launchpad. Speaking on the same, he added, "I don't think you can choose your first film. It chooses you. I was looking for a film. Arjun had just got 'Ishaqzaade'. Then, 'SOTY' just happened out of the blue. So, it was like the most massive thing that could happen. I never imagined I would get a launch of that magnitude."

Everything happens for a reason, the saying seems to fit Varun's story perfectly. Now over 10 films old in the industry, Varun gave certain back to back hits and made a market and fan base of his own with the diversification in his roles.

From playing a rich spoiled brat to essaying the role of a poor shop help, he has aced in every style. His upcoming films give an even staunch hope that Varun might break all the box office records.

Varun's upcoming projects

Currently, the actor is shooting for 'Coolie No. 1' alongside newbie Sara Ali Khan and was last seen in the recently released 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Varun and Natasha Dalal's wedding

What's keeping fans on their toes these days is the buzz around his wedding with longtime girlfriend Natasha. There have been reports that the two will be tying the knot in a luxurious destination wedding in Thailand in May. The venue of their big day was reported to be JW Marriott hotel.