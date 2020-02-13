After weeks of their wedding drama, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have finally tied the knot on Indian Idol 11 sets. Vishal Dadlani along with the show's contestants were present to bless the newly weds on their marriage.

A video of Neha and Aditya performing the pheras on the singing reality show has surfaced online. The two are looking decked up in traditional attires and can be seen exchanging garlands. The entire Indian Idol set can be seen transformed into a wedding venue with all the lightings and decorations in place.

Aditya can be seen looking very excited on his wedding day while Neha Kakkar can be seen blushing throughout the wedding procession. Earlier, in a video shared by Neha on Instagram, the singer was seen wearing a chooda, which new brides flaunt after marriage as a tradition for a few months. She was heard saying that she was missing Aditya, her husband-to-be, and couldn't wait more for the wedding.

Udit Narayan calls Neha Kakkar - Aditya Narayan's wedding a 'PR' stunt

When Udit Narayan was asked about his son getting married to Neha on February 14, the veteran singer said that he will be happy if Aditya gets married soon. But the rumours about him tying the knot with Neha is nothing but a PR stunt to boost the show's TRP.

"Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu."