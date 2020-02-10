The noise around Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding which will take place on this Valentine's Day has taken the industry by storm. The two can be seen romancing on Indian Idol 11 leaving the audience in awe of their sizzling chemistry. And it seems like Neha is getting impatient just four days before the wedding.

In a video shared by Neha on Instagram, the singer was seen wearing a chooda, which new brides flaunt after marriage as a tradition for a few months. She was heard saying that she was missing Aditya, her husband-to-be, and couldn't wait more for the wedding.

And while most of the people are aware that Neha and Aditya's wedding is nothing but a publicity stunt, Udit Narayan too has set the records straight.

When Udit Narayan was asked about his son getting married to Neha on February 14, the veteran singer said that he will be happy if Aditya gets married soon. But the rumours about him tying the knot with Neha is nothing but a PR stunt to boost the show's TRP.

"Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu."

Udit Narayan further said that he would love to share the joy of watching his son getting married and would announce the wedding to the whole world if and when it happens. "We'd like the whole world to share that moment with us," he said.

The wedding drama between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan has undoubtedly worked wonders for the singing reality show. It has re-entered into the top 10 TRP chart after being thrown out from the list last week. It has now secured the 9th spot.

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times in an interview.