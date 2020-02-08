The musical reality show, Indian Idol 11 has been surprising its fans time and again. With some talented performances that have helped the TRP of the show, one more thing that has been the highlight of the show is the candid flirting that happens between host Aditya Narayan and his ladylove and Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar.

Ever since their parents made their wedding announcement on the Indian Idol 11 stage, fans have gone crazy and are eagerly waiting for the big day that shall be 14th of February, Valentine's Day.

Amidst all the wedding gup surrounding these stars, Neha's ex, and Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli has sent out a clear message for his ex Neha Kakkar that there are only positive vibes for the couple and he genuinely feels happy for them.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram account he wrote, "It begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it. So be happy no matter what!! #HimanshKohli #lifeisgood #tuesdaymood #colorfullife #smilesmilesmile #happyvibesonly."

A few months ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Himansh Kohli had addressed his breakup with Neha Kakkar and had said that he can't change whatever has happened in the past; however, he still respects and wishes the best for Neha. The actor added that he doesn't mind working with Neha in the near future if there's any good offer.

Neha and Aditya's wedding announcement video from the show went viral and fans couldn't control their happiness and sent out loads of happiness and blessings for the couple.

Recently Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar announced on social media that Neha's wedding that is to happen on February 14. In the video, Tony says that this will be his sister's last single song before marrying Aditya.

How Neha-Aditya's marriage rumours started

For the unversed, although the Indian Idol 11 host Aditya has always been flirting with judge Neha, things took a serious turn after father Udit Narayan's arrival on the show and expressing his willingness to see Neha as his daughter-in-law.

Besides senior Narayan's desire to bring Neha into his family, the Kakkar family also gave their approval to the union on the same stage.

Soon after, Aditya announced that he would be getting married to Neha on Valentine's Day, the channel had come up with a wedding card that reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'. Since then, fans have been anticipating to see Neha and Aditya tying the knot for real.

Not just that, the recent episode of the singing reality show saw bride-to-be Neha receiving a special gift - a red shagun ka dupatta - from singer Kumar Sanu. Sanu presented her with a special gift on behalf of the Narayan family.

Senior Narayan about Neha

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry."

"I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me."

"All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," Navbharat Times recently quoted father Udit Narayan as saying."