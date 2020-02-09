Soon Neha Kakkar will officially become a member of Narayan family after getting married to Aditya Narayan on Valentine's Day. The singer was seen sporting bridal chooda to show how excited she is about her wedding. And since the big day is nearing, Aditya is unable to keep his calm. Just a few days before the wedding, Aditya asked Neha for a kiss on Indian Idol 11 sets and left his wife-to-be blushing.

Neha says that she never went to college because of which she couldn't experience the joy of Valentine's Day week that includes events like rose day, propose day or teddy day. Watching Neha being deprived of that happiness, Aditya, like a doting husband, fulfills her wish by gifting her a teddy.

Aditya then begins flirting with Neha Kakkar and tells her that there's no need for her to go to college since she has already been struck by the cupid's arrow. He then shares his unfulfilled wish which he had always thought of fulfilling with her. He tells her that apart from rose day and propose day, there's also a kiss day that he would like to celebrate with her. His wish leaves Neha with red cheeks and audience in shock and awe of their romantic chemistry.

Neha Kakkar's shocking revelation about Aditya Narayan

Though we get to see a quite loving and adorable side of Aditya on the Indian Idol 11 stage when he flirts with Neha according to her Aditya is not that sweet as a lover. She said that Aditya is a naughty lover and he gives attention not to one but to many women. Neha's shocking revelation about boyfriend Aditya Narayan stunned one and all.

In spite of Aditya several proposals there's still 'Yes' awaiting from Neha's side and we probably think that would come to our ears on the 14th of February when the couple will finally tie the knot.