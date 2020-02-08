Ever since Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding announcement took over the Indian Idol 11 stage fans went berserk over the news and just can't wait to see this cute couple getting hitched.

While some can't believe the fact that they are getting married for real, there are some who feel that it's just a marketing gimmick for their show and its TRP.

Though we get to see a quite loving and adorable side of Aditya on the Indian Idol 11 stage when he flirts with Neha according to her Aditya is not that sweet as a lover. In the last episode, Neha and Aditya gave a steamy performance on the popular Bollywood hit number, 'Kate Nahi Katte'.

After the performance, Aditya stated that his performance made his heart beat faster. Later on, when Aditya asked Neha if she also felt the same, she diverted the topic.

She then told Sara that Aditya is a naughty lover and he gives attention not to one but to many women. The pictures and videos from the episode have taken the internet by storm.

Neha's this revelation for boyfriend Aditya Narayan has stunned one and all. Now, was this statement made in a funny way or in a sarcastic one, only Neha knows but it has indeed shocked one and all.

Neha's brother Tony Kakkar had announced their wedding date to be the 14th of February. The trio was in Goa to shoot for Tony's video song featuring Neha and Aditya. It is their first music video together that is releasing on February 10.

Right from the start of the season, Aditya has been trying to woo Neha. All the special guests, who have graced the stage of Indian Idol have been hooting for both of them to be together.

In spite of Aditya several proposals there's still 'Yes' awaiting from Neha's side and we probably think that would come to our ears on the 14th of February when the couple will finally tie the knot.