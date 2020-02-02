Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding has been the much-talked-about topic these days. The duo is said to tie the knot on Valentine's Day (February 14) on Indian Idol 11 and while fans gear up to see them get married, Neha and Aditya have flown off to Goa.

Yes, you read it right. The host and judge of Indian Idol 11 are in the coastal state and a picture of the two enjoying by the beach has also surfaced online.

Well, before you jump to any conclusion, let us inform you that Neha and Aditya were not holidaying but were in Goa to shoot for a music video together.

Also crooned by Kat Kristian, the music video titled Goa Beach is the new single of Neha's musician brother Tony Kakkar.

Tony shared the pic with Aditya and Neha and captioned it as, From the shoot of my next single #GoaBeach releasing on 10th February. Sung by me & my superstar @nehakakkar ft. @adityanarayanofficial & @kat.kristian !! Directed by Super talented @piyush_bhagat & @shaziasamji . Produced by my bro @anshul300 @desimusicfactory ♥️ #TonyKakkar #NehaKakkar #AdityaNarayan #DesiMusicFactory #AnshulGarg

How Neha-Aditya's marriage rumours started

For the unversed, although the Indian Idol 11 host Aditya has always been flirting with judge Neha, things took a serious turn after father Udit Narayan's arrival on show and expressing his willingness to see Neha as his daughter-in-law.

Besides senior Narayan's desire to bring Neha into his family, the Kakkar family also gave their approval to the union on the same stage.

Soon after, Aditya announced that he would be getting married to Neha on Valentine's Day, the channel had come up with a wedding card that reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'. Since then, fans have been anticipating to see Neha and Aditya tying the knot for real.

Not just that, the recent episode of the singing reality show saw bride-to-be Neha receiving a special gift - a red shagun ka dupatta - from singer Kumar Sanu. Sanu presented her the special gift on behalf of the Narayan family.

The bride and groom-to-be also celebrated their bachelorette party on Indian Idol 11 stage recently.