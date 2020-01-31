Popular Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will be seen giving a sensuous dance performance to the hit song Kate Nahin Kat Te on the upcoming episode of SET's singing reality TV show Indian Idol 11

Aditya Narayan has always been flirting with judge Neha Kakkar. His father Udit Narayan surprised everyone on the show Indian Idol 11 by expressing his willingness to see Neha as his daughter-in-law. On the other hand, the Kakkar family also gave their approval to the union on the same stage. Now, the love birds are all set to enter the wedlock on Valentine's Day. The TV channel came up with a wedding card.

Indian Idol 11 finale

Indian Idol 11, which is India's one of the most loved singing reality shows, is nearing its finale. The viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will hold the trophy would it Sunny Hindustani, Rohir Raut, Adriz Ghosh or any other contestant. This weekend Indian idol stage was graced by the handsome Kartik Aaryan and the very pretty Sara Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

From the starting of this season, Aditya Narayan has been trying to woo Neha Kakkar. All the special guests, who have graced the stage of Indian Idol has been hooting for both of them to be together. The upcoming episode would see Neha and Aditya give a sensuous performance on the song Kate Nahin Kat Te. Their performance made everyone astonished with their superb dancing skills.

It would be interesting to see whether Neha will agree to get married to Aditya Narayan on this Valentine and become Neha Aditya Narayan. One needs to watch Indian Idol 11 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television to find out the answer to this question.