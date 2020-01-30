https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/687803/aamir-khan-udit-narayan-sing-ae-mere-humsafar-after-30-years-qayamat-se-qayamat-tak.jpg IBTimes UK

With barely few days for their alleged wedding on the sets of Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have left the entire nation in a tizzy. Though we all know that it's a part of the publicity for the show, the hope of something 'real' blossoming between the two, amidst all the drama is keeping our excitement. As per a card released by the channel, the duo would tie-the-knot on February 14, 2020. However, let's take a look at Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's net worth before that.

Neha Kakkar's net worth

There can't be any arguments over which female singer has dominated the music industry nowadays. It's Neha Kakkar all throughout. From originals, remixes, Sufi to pop; Neha Kakkar's voice has been ruling the industry. A Republicworld report states that Neha Kakkar's net worth is ₹24.75 crores as of 2020. The singing sensation charges ₹ 8-10 Lakhs for each song in a movie and for concerts and events she charges ₹20-25 lakhs.

Aditya Narayan's net worth

Aditya Narayan, who didn't have such a great singing career, has been a prominent face on reality TV. From hosting shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol to being a part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aditya Narayan is making the most of all mediums. The report states Aditya Narayan's net worth to be ₹ 7.10 Crores.

Combined net worth

So, the combined net worth of the couple, after this alleged wedding would be - ₹ 31. 85 Crores.

Udit Narayan's take

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," father Udit Narayan recently told Navbharat Times.