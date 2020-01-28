It's not just the Narayans who are waiting for Neha Kakkar to join their family, the entire nation seems to have be waiting for Neha and Aditya to tie-the-knot. Aditya Narayan has always been flirting with Neha Kakkar on the show. While everyone thought it was all scripted, father Udit Narayan's arrival on the show that made things take a serious turn.

Udit Narayan openly spoke that he desires to see Neha in his family. Not just that, the Kakkar family also approved of the union right there. Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges on singing reality show Indian Idol, shares a friendly equation with Aditya Narayan, who is hosting the show.

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show will see Kumar Sanu making a grand appearance on the show. Not only would Sanu da be setting the mood romantic with his hit melodious numbers but will also arrive with a special gift for Neha from the Narayan family. Kumar Sanu will give Neha a red shagun ka dupatta from Aditya Narayan and his family. While shy and coy bride-to-be Neha would accept it, Sanu would be seen singing the song 'Odh li chunariya tere naam ki..'

Wedding card

Aditya Narayan has announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has come up with their wedding card two. The card reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'. While this seems to be a promo for their episode on Valentine's Day, the news of their wedding has become the most talked about topic in the country today.

Udit Narayan's take

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," father Udit Narayan recently told Navbharat Times.