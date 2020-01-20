Ever since the news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan ready to tie-the-knot has gone viral, fans are finding it difficult to contain their excitement. Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges on singing reality show Indian Idol, shares a friendly equation with Aditya Narayan, who is hosting the show.

Aditya Narayan has always been flirting with Neha Kakkar on the show. While everyone thought it was all scripted, father Udit Narayan's arrival on the show spilled many beans. Udit Narayan openly spoke that he desires to see Neha in his family. Not just that, the Kakkar family also approved of the union right there.

Udit Narayan's take

As per reports, Udit Narayan said that he had come to the show with a purpose and the purpose was to make Neha Kakkar the bahu of the Narayan Khandaan. Neha Kakkar's parents, who were also present, gave their nod to the relationship. "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," the 64-year-old singer recently told Navbharat Times.

Wedding card

Aditya Narayan has announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has come up with their wedding card two. The card reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'. While this seems to be a promo for their episode on Valentine's Day, the news of their wedding has become the most talked about topic in the country today.

Even Neha's parents said that they don't need to take any permission from their daughter and they have now accepted Aditya Narayan's marriage proposal. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar's father even hugged each other and Aditya took blessings from Neha's mother by touching her feet and called her 'Mummyji'.