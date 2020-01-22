Of late, Neha Kakkar has been hitting headlines thanks to her 'wedding' with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan. Though the drama was scripted, their fans enjoyed a lot and even Udit Narayan said that he would love to see Neha becoming the bahu of the Narayan khandaan. And yet again, Neha has become the talk of the town after she gifted Rs lakh to a fire fighter on the show.

As India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day, the makers of singing reality show invited several armymen, police personnels, life guards and firefighters as chief guests on the show. All the contestants paid tribute to the guests with their singing talent. However, it was Neha Kakkar's noble gesture towards a fire fighter that grabbed several eyeballs.

Neha Kakkar's noble gesture towards a fire fighter

During the episode, Neha was moved by the journey of a fire fighter named Bipin Ganatra who has been saving the life of others by risking his life over the passt 40 years. She promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin, who is also a Padma Shri recipient.

"The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us," Neha Kakkar said on Indian Idol 11.

What Udit Narayan said about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times in an interview.