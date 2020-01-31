Sony TV's Indian Idol 11 has been turned into a lavish venue wherein the wedding festivities of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have already begun. The set was all decked up to celebrate Neha and Aditya's bachelor party giving shaadi vibes to the viewers. And the cherry on the cake was the presence of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who joined the couple in their celebration.

From Aditya dancing like a wild animal wearing quirky props to his romantic proposal to Neha while offering a red rose, the bachelor party had all the necessary spices in it. The episode will be aired the upcoming weekend.

Over the past couple of weeks, there had been lot of reports about Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding ever since the drama unfolded on Indian Idol. Though the wedding drama was all a part of the script, Udit Narayan, however, went on record to say that she would love to have a female singer like Neha Kakkar in his family. Adding more fuel to the fire, Neha and Aditya have declared their love for each other on social media.

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show will see Kumar Sanu making a grand appearance on the show. Not only would Sanu da be setting the mood romantic with his hit melodious numbers but will also arrive with a special gift for Neha from the Narayan family. Kumar Sanu will give Neha a red shagun ka dupatta from Aditya Narayan and his family. While shy and coy bride-to-be Neha would accept it, Sanu would be seen singing the song 'Odh li chunariya tere naam ki..'

Not to forget that Aditya had announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14 with the approval of the latter's parents. And going by the pictures of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's bachelorette, their wedding episode too will be a delight to watch.