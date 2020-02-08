This week's TRP chart is finally out and there's no prize for guessing that there have been a few changes in the ranking from the previous list. Let's take a look.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's show has maintained its firm grip on the number one spot. It has garnered 8124 impressions which is more than its previous week.

Naagin 4: Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin's fictional show has jumped up the ladder from its last week position. It has taken the second spot with 8015 impressions pushing Choti Sarrdaarni one position down in the list.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi's show may have been overpowered by Naagin 4, but it has maintained a strong hold in the TRP chart with 7648 impressions which is more than its previous week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy show has shown an unprecedented jump. It has broken into top 5 securing the 4th spot in the list with 7053 impressions.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's controversial reality show is just a week away from its finale. And the immense buzz around it has given a much-needed boost to its TRP ratings. Garnering 6931 impressions, Bigg Boss has taken the 5th position in the list.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's show has maintained its last week's position, that is number 6.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Being positioned at number 10 last week, Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a much-needed jump in the TRP list and secured the 7th spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Asha Negi's show has nosedived in this week's TRP chart. It has settled down at the 8th spot. Last week, the show was at the 4th spot.

Indian Idol 11: The wedding drama between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan has yet again worked wonders for the singing reality show. It has re-entered into the top 10 TRP chart after being thrown out from the list last week. It has now secured the 9th spot.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: The show has slipped two positions down in this week. It has landed on the 10th spot after being stationed at the 8th spot last week.