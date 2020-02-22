After the much talked about Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding drama, the rumored couple called it to be a publicity stunt for the show and now Neha has come up with a revelation that will shock as well as surprise you.

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's chemistry on 'Indian Idol' often sparked a major interest on social media. In a recent interview with ETimes Neha told, "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness."

Talking about her journey on the show, she added, "Indian Idol 11 has been an amazing journey and I feel fortunate to have shared the stage with legends like Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. I also want to thank every person involved with the show. So lucky to have these guys supporting me throughout the journey."

Udit Narayan revealed Aditya and Neha's wedding to be a PR stunt

When Udit Narayan was asked about his son getting married to Neha on February 14, the veteran singer said that he will be happy if Aditya gets married soon. But the rumors about him tying the knot with Neha is nothing but a PR stunt to boost the show's TRP.

"Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumors were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumors with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumors were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu."