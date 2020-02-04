The nation has gone into a tizzy with the news of Neha Kakkar's wedding with Udit Narayan's son, Aditya Narayan.

It was on the sets of Indian Idol where Udit Narayan had expressed his desire to make Neha their 'bahu' and had even sought permission from the Kakkar family, who had readily agreed.

The wedding date of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan is set for February 14, 2020 which happens to be Valentine's Day.

However, barely a few days before this alleged wedding, a recent picture of Neha with rumoured beau Vibhor Parashar has gone viral.

After Neha Kakkar had broken up with beau Himansh Kohli, there were rumours of Neha being more than 'just good friends' with Indian Idol contestant Vibhor.

Both Vibhor and Neha had denied the rumours. Now, a picture was taken a couple of months back which shows Neha and Vibhor attending a wedding together has gone viral.

Vibhor's take

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Vibhor had poured his heart out about rumours of their affair and had said, "You should take it as a rumour."

"People have a shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you."

"Just because I don't tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

"I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work."

"So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things."

"People don't understand that this negativity might hamper someone's mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So, this is totally wrong."

Neha's take

Neha also had taken to social media and rubbished these claims. "Even if she's a celebrity, she's a human being first! Stop being so heartless."

"Stop talking about somebody's personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Don't do so much that they get depressed."