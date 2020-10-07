Aditya Narayan is a popular playback singer, television host and Bollywood actor. He is the son of popular singer Udit Narayan. The effervescent personality has carved a niche for himself despite being a famous singer's son. He made his own mark in the industry with his acting prowess, comic timing and singing calibre. The young actor is all set to host the next season of Indian Idol.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Aditya Narayan spoke at length about his journey, his take on insiders vs outsiders, opened up on his struggles and wished Neha Kakkar for her wedding.

Experts from the conversation.

On his early days

These 25 years in my career has been surreal—a learning curve. I have had my share of ups and downs. My mom was an air hostess, and My dad didn't have many good projects at that time. We were living on mom's expense. When I was born somewhere around 1987/1988, things started to streamline, and my dad got major projects. So its never like you have everything sorted in life. We have our share of ups and downs.

On coming from a film family

I started my career very young from being a child actor to the singer, to doing television and whatever I did I made sure that people get entertained seeing me. It's not that when you come from a film family, you have everything ready, you have to prove yourself time and again. There was a time I had no work. Last year, AR Rahman sir had called me for a recording after 20 long years. It's all about time and talent. So many actors, singers and musicians haven't come from a film family-like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more. Talent and hard work is the key to success.

On Sushant Singh Rajput and work

I am glad I sang for Sushant's last film. I never thought it would be his last film. On the work front, I have a couple of shows lined up. Auditions for Indian Idol is on, and next month the show will commence.

On social media negativity

There are so many trolls, negativity, back in th day, social media was such a respected medium. I wash and urge that everyone should respect each one of us in our fraternity. Be it, insider or outsider, everyone should be given a chance and should be accepted well.

If given a chance would you participate in Bigg Boss?

I don't think; I am made for Bigg Boss. Although I enjoyed Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, it was an experience I shall cherish all my life.

Neha Kakkar is getting married? Did you wish her?