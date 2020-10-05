Sushant Singh Rajput untimely demise has stirred a revolution on social media. It's been over five months but still challenging for all of us to come in terms with the actor's death. There hs been several conspiracy theories surrounding his death from Justice to SSR to Revolution of SSR.

Bollywood celebs, fans and fraternity have been divided into two parts. One sect of society is for Sushant while the other one is for Rhea. The latest development on the SSR case has once again created havoc on social media.

AIIMS report says the actor wasn't murdered

A team of doctors from AIIMS has ruled that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered and it was a case of suicide. The report comes after over 45-days of the CBI probe. The theories of strangling and poisoning were dismissed, and the CBI will now be probing into the original charge of 'abetment of suicide' that had been listed by the police.

The initial autopsy had clearly stated that the death of the actor was due to suicide. However, later online speculation and allegations from the actor's family had raised doubts on the same.

Swara Bhaskar comes in support of Rhea.

Swara Bhaskar, who has always been vocal about day-to-day happenings and current affairs in India, cited that Rhea should be released.

In a tweet supporting Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury's calls for Rhea's release, Swara mentioned, "Well done sir!" and added applause emojis, using the hashtag "Release Rhea Chakraborty." The comments come shortly after an AIIMS forensic team tasked with re-evaluating Sushant's post-mortem report concluded that the actor died by suicide, and wasn't murdered.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Tweet

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's demanded Rhea's release and mentioned that the actor should be freed without any further allegations and harassment in the SSR death case. Criticising the BJP and calling Rhea's arrest propaganda by the party, Chowdhury tweeted and said, "We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant Ji, but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakroborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of political conspiracy," (sic).

The tweet came a day after the AIIMS team submitted its report to the CBI ruling out the murder theory in the case. In its report to the federal probing agency, the doctors mentioned that the late actor died by suicide and the reason behind the same was hanging.

Chowdhury said, "Now the BJP propaganda machinery may accuse the forensic team of AIIMS who has nullified the allegation that Rhea Chakroborty conspired to kill Sushant Singh Rajput." (sic)

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on AIIMS report

Earlier, reacting to the AIIMS findings in the SSR death case, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayate."

Why is Rhea behind bars?

Rhea Chakraborty, who remains incarcerated at the Byculla Jail for allegedly procuring banned drugs for her boyfriend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds, her judicial custody had been extended to October 6.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her brother Showik under Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS act.